LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -1.70 %. The stock closed at 202.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 203.05 and closed slightly lower at 202.90. The stock reached a high of 204.05 and a low of 193.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 69,481.62 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 335.40 and above its 52-week low of 185.20. The BSE volume for the day was 684,987 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:20:25 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 199.25. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has dropped by 12.11%, also standing at 199.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-32.88%
YTD-11.58%
1 Year-12.11%
12 Feb 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1204.49Support 1194.09
Resistance 2209.4Support 2188.6
Resistance 3214.89Support 3183.69
12 Feb 2025, 08:32:44 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 10.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
12 Feb 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15524 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 684 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02:32 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹202.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 204.05 & 193.80 yesterday to end at 199.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

