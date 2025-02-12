Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹203.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹202.90. The stock reached a high of ₹204.05 and a low of ₹193.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹69,481.62 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹335.40 and above its 52-week low of ₹185.20. The BSE volume for the day was 684,987 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹199.25. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has dropped by 12.11%, also standing at ₹199.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|-32.88%
|YTD
|-11.58%
|1 Year
|-12.11%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|204.49
|Support 1
|194.09
|Resistance 2
|209.4
|Support 2
|188.6
|Resistance 3
|214.89
|Support 3
|183.69
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 10.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 684 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹204.05 & ₹193.80 yesterday to end at ₹199.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend