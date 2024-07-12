Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 327.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 329.8 and closed at 327.85. The stock's high was 334.8 and low was 328.5. The market capitalization stood at 115,830.84 crore. The 52-week high was 335.4 and the low was 90.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,977 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1335.23Support 1328.83
Resistance 2338.22Support 2325.42
Resistance 3341.63Support 3322.43
12 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 42.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
12 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27063 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1020 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹327.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.8 & 328.5 yesterday to end at 332.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

