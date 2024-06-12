Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 295.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 296.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 295.2 and closed at 295.15. The stock had a high of 298.75 and a low of 291.1. BHEL has a market capitalization of 103,051.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 322.35 and a 52-week low of 83.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 781,823 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.75% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded by Bharat Heavy Electricals until 12 AM is down by 9.75% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 296.8, a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 12:34 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 297.6 and 293.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 293.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 297.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days280.42
10 Days289.25
20 Days290.62
50 Days269.48
100 Days246.12
300 Days194.96
12 Jun 2024, 12:13 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹296.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹295.15

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 296.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 287.92 and 298.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 287.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 298.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 298.98 and 293.98 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 293.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 298.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹295.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 298.75 & 291.1 yesterday to end at 295.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

