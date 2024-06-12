Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹295.2 and closed at ₹295.15. The stock had a high of ₹298.75 and a low of ₹291.1. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹103,051.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322.35 and a 52-week low of ₹83.3. The BSE volume for BHEL was 781,823 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded by Bharat Heavy Electricals until 12 AM is down by 9.75% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹296.8, a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 297.6 and 293.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 293.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 297.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|280.42
|10 Days
|289.25
|20 Days
|290.62
|50 Days
|269.48
|100 Days
|246.12
|300 Days
|194.96
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹296.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹287.92 and ₹298.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹287.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 298.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 298.98 and 293.98 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 293.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 298.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹298.75 & ₹291.1 yesterday to end at ₹295.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend