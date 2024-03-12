Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 257.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹259 and a close price of ₹257.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹259.5 and the low was ₹253.8. The market capitalization stood at 88,566.28 crore. The 52-week high was 271.9 and the 52-week low was 67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,287,728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:03:08 AM IST
