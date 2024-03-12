Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) had an open price of ₹259 and a close price of ₹257.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹259.5 and the low was ₹253.8. The market capitalization stood at 88,566.28 crore. The 52-week high was 271.9 and the 52-week low was 67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,287,728 shares.
12 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
