Tue Aug 13 2024 09:07:11
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 302.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 300 and closed at 302.3. The stock reached a high of 302.7 and a low of 296.5. The market capitalization stood at 103991.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were 335.4 and 94.8, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 870,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19:20 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 300.00. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 189.86% to 300.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.42%
3 Months-3.66%
6 Months37.84%
YTD54.33%
1 Year189.86%
13 Aug 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1302.28Support 1296.18
Resistance 2305.52Support 2293.32
Resistance 3308.38Support 3290.08
13 Aug 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 35.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
13 Aug 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21961 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 870 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04:47 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹302.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 302.7 & 296.5 yesterday to end at 298.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

