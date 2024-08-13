Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹300 and closed at ₹302.3. The stock reached a high of ₹302.7 and a low of ₹296.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹103991.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹335.4 and ₹94.8, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 870,138 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹300.00. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 189.86% to ₹300.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.42%
|3 Months
|-3.66%
|6 Months
|37.84%
|YTD
|54.33%
|1 Year
|189.86%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|302.28
|Support 1
|296.18
|Resistance 2
|305.52
|Support 2
|293.32
|Resistance 3
|308.38
|Support 3
|290.08
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 35.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 870 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹302.7 & ₹296.5 yesterday to end at ₹298.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.