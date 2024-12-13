Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹254.95 and closed at ₹253.80, with a high of ₹254.95 and a low of ₹244. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹85,136.45 crore. Over the past year, BHEL has experienced a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹166. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 851,542 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 8.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 851 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.95 & ₹244 yesterday to end at ₹244.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend