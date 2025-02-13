Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹200.95 and closed at ₹199.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹200.95 and a low of ₹190.10 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹69,255.18 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹185.20, with a trading volume of 955,550 shares on the BSE.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹203.10, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹198.80
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹203.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹192.52 and ₹203.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹192.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 203.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.61%, currently trading at ₹202.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has decreased by 12.11%, also standing at ₹202.00. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|-32.88%
|YTD
|-11.58%
|1 Year
|-12.11%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|203.25
|Support 1
|192.52
|Resistance 2
|207.4
|Support 2
|185.94
|Resistance 3
|213.98
|Support 3
|181.79
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 11.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15837 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹199.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.95 & ₹190.10 yesterday to end at ₹198.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend