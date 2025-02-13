Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 198.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 200.95 and closed at 199.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 200.95 and a low of 190.10 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 69,255.18 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 185.20, with a trading volume of 955,550 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32:13 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹203.10, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹198.80

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 203.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 192.52 and 203.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 192.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 203.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:20:12 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.61%, currently trading at 202.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has decreased by 12.11%, also standing at 202.00. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-32.88%
YTD-11.58%
1 Year-12.11%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1203.25Support 1192.52
Resistance 2207.4Support 2185.94
Resistance 3213.98Support 3181.79
13 Feb 2025, 08:34:54 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 11.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
13 Feb 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15837 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01:41 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹199.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 200.95 & 190.10 yesterday to end at 198.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

