Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -5.5 %. The stock closed at 216.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 216.15 and closed at 216.4, with a high of 216.7 and a low of 203.15. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 71,208.20 crore. Over the past year, BHEL's stock has reached a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 192. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,275,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1213.06Support 1200.12
Resistance 2221.33Support 2195.45
Resistance 3226.0Support 3187.18
13 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 9.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6567
    Strong Sell4444
13 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12408 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1275 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹216.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 216.7 & 203.15 yesterday to end at 204.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

