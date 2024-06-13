Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹295.2 and closed at ₹295.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹298.75, while the low was ₹291.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹102738.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for BHEL are ₹322.35 and ₹83.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1269123 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹295.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹298.75 & ₹291.1 yesterday to end at ₹295.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend