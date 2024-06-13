Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 295.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 295.2 and closed at 295.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 298.75, while the low was 291.1. The market capitalization stands at 102738.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for BHEL are 322.35 and 83.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1269123 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹295.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 298.75 & 291.1 yesterday to end at 295.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.