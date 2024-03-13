Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock tumbles on market pessimism

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.05 %. The stock closed at 254.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹255.3 and closed at ₹254.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹256 and the low was ₹243.2. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹84,979.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.9 and the 52-week low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,223,966 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-7.73%
3 Months
29.54%
6 Months
94.27%
YTD
26.12%
1 Year
228.75%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:55 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹244.05, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹254.35
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is currently priced at ₹244.05, experiencing a decrease of 4.05% in percentage change and a net decrease of 10.3 points. The stock has shown a downward trend in the recent trading period.
13 Mar 2024, 08:02:30 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹254.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 1,223,966 shares with a closing price of ₹254.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!