LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock tumbles on market pessimism

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.05 %. The stock closed at 254.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.