Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock tumbles on market pessimism

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹255.3 and closed at ₹254.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹256 and the low was ₹243.2. The market capitalization of BHEL is ₹84,979.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.9 and the 52-week low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,223,966 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.73%
|3 Months
|29.54%
|6 Months
|94.27%
|YTD
|26.12%
|1 Year
|228.75%
Bharat Heavy Electricals stock is currently priced at ₹244.05, experiencing a decrease of 4.05% in percentage change and a net decrease of 10.3 points. The stock has shown a downward trend in the recent trading period.
On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 1,223,966 shares with a closing price of ₹254.35.
