Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 193.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 195.65 and closed lower at 193.60. The stock reached a high of 197.40 and a low of 192.90 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 68,056.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 176. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 179,477 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 198.37 and 194.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 194.07 and selling near hourly resistance 198.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.47Support 1194.52
Resistance 2197.73Support 2193.83
Resistance 3198.42Support 3192.57
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹193.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 197.40 & 192.90 yesterday to end at 195.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

