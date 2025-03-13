Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹195.65 and closed lower at ₹193.60. The stock reached a high of ₹197.40 and a low of ₹192.90 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹68,056.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹176. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 179,477 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 198.37 and 194.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 194.07 and selling near hourly resistance 198.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.47
|Support 1
|194.52
|Resistance 2
|197.73
|Support 2
|193.83
|Resistance 3
|198.42
|Support 3
|192.57
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.40 & ₹192.90 yesterday to end at ₹195.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.