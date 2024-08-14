Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹300.95 and closed at ₹298.65. The stock reached a high of ₹301.2 and a low of ₹289. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹101014.66 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹97.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 517854 shares for the day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 517 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.2 & ₹289 yesterday to end at ₹290.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.