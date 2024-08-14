Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 298.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 300.95 and closed at 298.65. The stock reached a high of 301.2 and a low of 289. The company's market capitalization stands at 101014.66 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 335.4 and a low of 97.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 517854 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21973 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 517 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹298.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 301.2 & 289 yesterday to end at 290.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

