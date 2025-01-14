Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.82 %. The stock closed at 204.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 200.4 and closed at 204.5, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 200.95 and a low of 191.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 67,057.58 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at 335.4 and its low at 192. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,298,589 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹204.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 200.95 & 191.8 yesterday to end at 192.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

