Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹200.4 and closed at ₹204.5, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹200.95 and a low of ₹191.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,057.58 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at ₹335.4 and its low at ₹192. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,298,589 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹204.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.95 & ₹191.8 yesterday to end at ₹192.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend