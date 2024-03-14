Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -7.64 %. The stock closed at 244.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹245, closed at ₹244.05, with a high of ₹246.15 and a low of ₹222.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,485.71 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was ₹271.9 and the low was ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,667,465 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹244.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 1,667,465 shares with a closing price of ₹244.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!