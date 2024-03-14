Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹245, closed at ₹244.05, with a high of ₹246.15 and a low of ₹222.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,485.71 crore. The 52-week high for BHEL was ₹271.9 and the low was ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,667,465 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
