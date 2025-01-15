Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 192.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 193.05 and closed slightly lower at 192.6. The stock experienced a high of 199.5 and a low of 191.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 68,631.47 crore, BHEL's performance is reflected against its 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 191.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 862,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.48Support 1192.85
Resistance 2203.76Support 2188.5
Resistance 3208.11Support 3185.22
15 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 13.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell4444
15 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13573 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 862 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:07 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹192.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 199.5 & 191.85 yesterday to end at 197.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.