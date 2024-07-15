Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹332.35 and closed at ₹332.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹333.75 and a low of ₹321.35. With a market capitalization of ₹113,445.62 crore, BHEL's 52-week high was ₹335.4 and the low was ₹90.1. The BSE volume for the day was 911,640 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹324.55. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 255.01% to ₹324.55, while the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.0%
|3 Months
|14.48%
|6 Months
|65.89%
|YTD
|68.38%
|1 Year
|255.01%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.53
|Support 1
|320.18
|Resistance 2
|339.27
|Support 2
|314.57
|Resistance 3
|344.88
|Support 3
|307.83
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 41.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26719 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 911 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹332.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹333.75 & ₹321.35 yesterday to end at ₹325.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend