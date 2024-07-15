Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 332.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 332.35 and closed at 332.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 333.75 and a low of 321.35. With a market capitalization of 113,445.62 crore, BHEL's 52-week high was 335.4 and the low was 90.1. The BSE volume for the day was 911,640 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by 0.38% and is currently trading at 324.55. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 255.01% to 324.55, while the Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.0%
3 Months14.48%
6 Months65.89%
YTD68.38%
1 Year255.01%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.53Support 1320.18
Resistance 2339.27Support 2314.57
Resistance 3344.88Support 3307.83
15 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 41.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
15 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26719 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 911 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹332.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 333.75 & 321.35 yesterday to end at 325.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

