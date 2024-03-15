Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 225.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock on the last day traded between a high of ₹232.25 and a low of ₹221.9. The open price was ₹224.25, closing at ₹225.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,833.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹271.9 and a low of ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was 2,354,856 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:01:44 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹225.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BSE) had a trading volume of 2,354,856 shares with a closing price of ₹225.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!