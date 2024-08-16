Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 290.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 293.3 and closed at 290.1. The stock reached a high of 293.4 and a low of 286.3. The market capitalization stood at 100,979.84 crore. The stock traded a volume of 869,237 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 335.4 and a low of 97.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 291.90. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surged by 184.87% to 291.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.79%
3 Months-8.16%
6 Months29.2%
YTD49.83%
1 Year184.87%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.5Support 1286.4
Resistance 2297.0Support 2282.8
Resistance 3300.6Support 3279.3
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 33.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell5556
16 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22034 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 869 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹290.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 293.4 & 286.3 yesterday to end at 290. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

