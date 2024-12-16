Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 244.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 244.8 and closed slightly lower at 244.5. The stock reached a high of 244.8 and a low of 237.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 84,527.09 crore, BHEL's 52-week high stands at 335.4, while the low is 166. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 607,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1245.32Support 1238.52
Resistance 2248.13Support 2234.53
Resistance 3252.12Support 3231.72
16 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 7.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell4444
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11521 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 607 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹244.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 244.8 & 237.4 yesterday to end at 242.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

