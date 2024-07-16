Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 325.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 327.85 and closed at 325.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 328.3 and a low of 322.1 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 113,271.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 335.4, and the 52-week low is 90.1. The BSE trading volume for BHEL was 940,386 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25999 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 940 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹325.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 328.3 & 322.1 yesterday to end at 325.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.