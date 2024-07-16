Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹327.85 and closed at ₹325.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹328.3 and a low of ₹322.1 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹113,271.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹335.4, and the 52-week low is ₹90.1. The BSE trading volume for BHEL was 940,386 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 940 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹328.3 & ₹322.1 yesterday to end at ₹325.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend