Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹243 and closed slightly lower at ₹242.6. The stock reached a high of ₹248.2 and a low of ₹242.4 during the day. BHEL has a market capitalization of ₹86,215.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹166. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 344,332 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹248.45. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has surged by 36.38% to reach ₹248.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|-6.73%
|6 Months
|-19.01%
|YTD
|27.93%
|1 Year
|36.38%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|249.65
|Support 1
|243.8
|Resistance 2
|251.85
|Support 2
|240.15
|Resistance 3
|255.5
|Support 3
|237.95
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 9.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11437 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹242.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹248.2 & ₹242.4 yesterday to end at ₹247.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend