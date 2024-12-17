Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 242.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 243 and closed slightly lower at 242.6. The stock reached a high of 248.2 and a low of 242.4 during the day. BHEL has a market capitalization of 86,215.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 166. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 344,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20:43 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at 248.45. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has surged by 36.38% to reach 248.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months-6.73%
6 Months-19.01%
YTD27.93%
1 Year36.38%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1249.65Support 1243.8
Resistance 2251.85Support 2240.15
Resistance 3255.5Support 3237.95
17 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 9.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell4444
17 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11437 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00:37 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹242.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 248.2 & 242.4 yesterday to end at 247.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

