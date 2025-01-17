Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹205.3 and closed at ₹202.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹211.65 and a low of ₹205 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹73,328.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹191.8. The BSE volume for the day was 669,777 shares traded.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹202.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.65 & ₹205 yesterday to end at ₹210.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend