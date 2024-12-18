Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹246.1 and closed at ₹247.7, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹250.4 and a low of ₹241.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹86,215.89 crore, BHEL's shares traded a volume of 533,872 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹166.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders might consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of ₹237.7 and a high of ₹243.6. This range indicates a potential volatility in the stock price, reflecting market movements and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen its trading volume decrease by 1.30% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹239.6, reflecting a drop of 1.13%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a further drop in value.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a high of 242.5 and a low of 239.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support of 240.85 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 239.4 and 238.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.77
|Support 1
|239.17
|Resistance 2
|243.43
|Support 2
|238.23
|Resistance 3
|244.37
|Support 3
|236.57
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|247.76
|10 Days
|249.29
|20 Days
|243.21
|50 Days
|245.37
|100 Days
|267.37
|300 Days
|270.95
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹240.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹239.5 and ₹247.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹239.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 247.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 5.92% lower than yesterday, while its price is currently at ₹240.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.7%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 241.9 and 238.35 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 238.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 241.9.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹242.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹239.5 and ₹247.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹239.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 247.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has remained unchanged today, trading at ₹242.35. In contrast, its competitors like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax, and Blue Star are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by -0.41% and -0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|67.61
|-1.83
|-2.64
|86.04
|33.83
|92035.39
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|242.35
|0.0
|0.0
|335.4
|166.0
|84387.81
|Voltas
|1749.8
|-19.8
|-1.12
|1946.2
|857.55
|57898.21
|Thermax
|4741.95
|-57.35
|-1.19
|5835.0
|2822.0
|53404.2
|Blue Star
|2041.7
|-17.4
|-0.85
|2198.0
|901.05
|41977.35
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 33.33% lower than yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹242.15, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.08%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price alongside a rise in volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 241.25 & a low of 237.7 in the previous trading hour.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by 1.38% today, currently trading at ₹239, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax, and Blue Star are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen minor decreases of 0.08% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|68.39
|-1.05
|-1.51
|86.04
|33.83
|93097.17
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|239.0
|-3.35
|-1.38
|335.4
|166.0
|83221.31
|Voltas
|1758.2
|-11.4
|-0.64
|1946.2
|857.55
|58176.15
|Thermax
|4786.1
|-13.2
|-0.28
|5835.0
|2822.0
|53901.42
|Blue Star
|2051.65
|-7.45
|-0.36
|2198.0
|901.05
|42181.92
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates the possibility of a decline in prices in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹239.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹239.5 and ₹247.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹239.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 247.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹241.50. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have increased by 29.32%, reaching ₹241.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|-5.78%
|6 Months
|-20.7%
|YTD
|25.21%
|1 Year
|29.32%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.8
|Support 1
|239.5
|Resistance 2
|253.3
|Support 2
|236.7
|Resistance 3
|256.1
|Support 3
|231.2
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 7.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 533 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹250.4 & ₹241.4 yesterday to end at ₹242.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend