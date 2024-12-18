Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:12 PM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 242.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 246.1 and closed at 247.7, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 250.4 and a low of 241.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 86,215.89 crore, BHEL's shares traded a volume of 533,872 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 335.4 and a low of 166.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:12 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders might consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of 237.7 and a high of 243.6. This range indicates a potential volatility in the stock price, reflecting market movements and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:48 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.30% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen its trading volume decrease by 1.30% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 239.6, reflecting a drop of 1.13%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a further drop in value.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals reached a high of 242.5 and a low of 239.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support of 240.85 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 239.4 and 238.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.77Support 1239.17
Resistance 2243.43Support 2238.23
Resistance 3244.37Support 3236.57
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days247.76
10 Days249.29
20 Days243.21
50 Days245.37
100 Days267.37
300 Days270.95
18 Dec 2024, 12:17 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹240.3, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹242.35

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 240.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 239.5 and 247.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 239.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 247.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -5.92% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 5.92% lower than yesterday, while its price is currently at 240.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.7%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:51 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 241.9 and 238.35 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 238.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 241.9. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1243.25Support 1240.85
Resistance 2244.2Support 2239.4
Resistance 3245.65Support 3238.45
18 Dec 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹242.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹242.35

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 242.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 239.5 and 247.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 239.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 247.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has remained unchanged today, trading at 242.35. In contrast, its competitors like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax, and Blue Star are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by -0.41% and -0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy67.61-1.83-2.6486.0433.8392035.39
Bharat Heavy Electricals242.350.00.0335.4166.084387.81
Voltas1749.8-19.8-1.121946.2857.5557898.21
Thermax4741.95-57.35-1.195835.02822.053404.2
Blue Star2041.7-17.4-0.852198.0901.0541977.35
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 7.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Dec 2024, 10:52 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -33.33% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 33.33% lower than yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 242.15, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.08%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price alongside a rise in volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 241.25 & a low of 237.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.9Support 1238.35
Resistance 2243.35Support 2236.25
Resistance 3245.45Support 3234.8
18 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has dropped by 1.38% today, currently trading at 239, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax, and Blue Star are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen minor decreases of 0.08% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy68.39-1.05-1.5186.0433.8393097.17
Bharat Heavy Electricals239.0-3.35-1.38335.4166.083221.31
Voltas1758.2-11.4-0.641946.2857.5558176.15
Thermax4786.1-13.2-0.285835.02822.053901.42
Blue Star2051.65-7.45-0.362198.0901.0542181.92
18 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.65%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicates the possibility of a decline in prices in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹239.95, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹242.35

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 239.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 239.5 and 247.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 239.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 247.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at 241.50. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have increased by 29.32%, reaching 241.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.51%
3 Months-5.78%
6 Months-20.7%
YTD25.21%
1 Year29.32%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.8Support 1239.5
Resistance 2253.3Support 2236.7
Resistance 3256.1Support 3231.2
18 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 7.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11253 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 533 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹247.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 250.4 & 241.4 yesterday to end at 242.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.