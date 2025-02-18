Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹193.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹193.15. The stock reached a high of ₹195.85 and a low of ₹188.40 during the session. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹67,391.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹185.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 594,950 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 1.27%, currently trading at ₹191.00. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has dropped by 14.34%, also reaching ₹191.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.69%
|3 Months
|-11.58%
|6 Months
|-34.14%
|YTD
|-15.66%
|1 Year
|-14.34%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.53
|Support 1
|189.22
|Resistance 2
|199.82
|Support 2
|185.2
|Resistance 3
|203.84
|Support 3
|181.91
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16389 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 594 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹193.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.85 & ₹188.40 yesterday to end at ₹193.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend