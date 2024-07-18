Explore
Thu Jul 18 2024 09:15:47
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 325.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened and closed at 325.3 with a high of 327.3 and a low of 319.25. The market capitalization stood at 111408.62 crore. The 52-week high was 335.4 and the low was 92.1. The BSE trading volume for the day was 417,673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15:04 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at 319.50. Over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has increased by 244.09% to 319.50. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.88%
3 Months12.2%
6 Months57.64%
YTD65.33%
1 Year244.09%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49:52 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1325.25Support 1316.95
Resistance 2330.5Support 2313.9
Resistance 3333.55Support 3308.65
18 Jul 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 192.0, 39.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell7766
    Strong Sell5566
18 Jul 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25437 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 417 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:03:36 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹325.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 327.3 & 319.25 yesterday to end at 319.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

