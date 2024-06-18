Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹304.25 and closed at ₹303.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹309.45, while the low was ₹299.95. The market capitalization of BHEL stands at ₹106429.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹322.35 and the 52-week low is ₹83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1230188 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹303.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.45 & ₹299.95 yesterday to end at ₹303.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend