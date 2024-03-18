Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 216.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.85 per share.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock on the last day had an open price of 226.05, a close price of 226.4, a high of 227.55, and a low of 207.2. The market capitalization was at 75,456.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 271.9 and a 52-week low of 67.63. The BSE volume for the day was at 2,039,282 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:42:48 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹216.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹216.7

The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently priced at 216.85, with a slight increase of 0.07% in percentage change and a net change of 0.15.

18 Mar 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.83%
3 Months17.48%
6 Months69.87%
YTD11.99%
1 Year186.71%
18 Mar 2024, 09:01:28 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹216.7, down -4.28% from yesterday's ₹226.4

The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at 216.7 with a percent change of -4.28% and a net change of -9.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:04:02 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹226.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume reached 2,039,282 shares with a closing price of 226.4.

Chat with MintGenie