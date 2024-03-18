Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 216.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹226.05, a close price of ₹226.4, a high of ₹227.55, and a low of ₹207.2. The market capitalization was at ₹75,456.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹271.9 and a 52-week low of ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was at 2,039,282 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:48 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price update :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹216.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹216.7
The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently priced at ₹216.85, with a slight increase of 0.07% in percentage change and a net change of 0.15.
18 Mar 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-15.83%
3 Months
17.48%
6 Months
69.87%
YTD
11.99%
1 Year
186.71%
18 Mar 2024, 09:01:28 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today :Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹216.7, down -4.28% from yesterday's ₹226.4
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹216.7 with a percent change of -4.28% and a net change of -9.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:04:02 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Live :Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹226.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume reached 2,039,282 shares with a closing price of ₹226.4.
