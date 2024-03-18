Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹226.05, a close price of ₹226.4, a high of ₹227.55, and a low of ₹207.2. The market capitalization was at ₹75,456.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹271.9 and a 52-week low of ₹67.63. The BSE volume for the day was at 2,039,282 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently priced at ₹216.85, with a slight increase of 0.07% in percentage change and a net change of 0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.83%
|3 Months
|17.48%
|6 Months
|69.87%
|YTD
|11.99%
|1 Year
|186.71%
The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is currently at ₹216.7 with a percent change of -4.28% and a net change of -9.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume reached 2,039,282 shares with a closing price of ₹226.4.
