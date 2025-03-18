Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at 203.90, up 4.40% from yesterday's 195.30

12 min read . 08:03 PM IST

12 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 4.40 %. The stock closed at 195.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.90 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 194.45 and closed lower at 193.35. The stock reached a high of 197.20 and a low of 193, with a trading volume of 387,857 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 68,004.70 crore. Over the past year, BHEL has seen a 52-week high of 335.40 and a low of 176.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals has a 6.37% MF holding & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.82% in to 6.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.48% in to 7.98% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:35 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bharat Heavy Electricals has a ROE of 1.16% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 0.84% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 9.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:32 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 8.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4443
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.40% today, reaching 203.90, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy54.980.520.9586.0435.875034.39
Bharat Heavy Electricals203.98.64.4335.4176.070999.27
Voltas1468.059.150.631946.21032.848575.53
Blue Star2157.85144.057.152419.951222.044368.59
Thermax3283.4543.51.345835.02949.4539124.38
18 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of 196.10 and a high of 204.50. This range indicates a fluctuation of 8.40, reflecting the stock's volatility within the trading session. Investors may find these levels significant for potential buying or selling decisions.

18 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.5%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹203.90, up 4.40% from yesterday's ₹195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed the day at 203.90 - a 4.4% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 207.1 , 210.0 , 215.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 198.7 , 193.2 , 190.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:45 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 69.83% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 69.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 203.90, reflecting a rise of 4.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹203.50, up 4.20% from yesterday's ₹195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 203.50 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 201.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days193.94
10 Days192.09
20 Days193.02
50 Days201.44
100 Days220.12
300 Days256.33
18 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.63% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 48.63% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 203, reflecting an increase of 3.94%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 202.5 & a low of 200.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 201.73 and 202.42, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1202.95Support 1201.2
Resistance 2203.6Support 2200.1
Resistance 3204.7Support 3199.45
18 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹202, up 3.43% from yesterday's ₹195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 202 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 201.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 43.72% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 43.72% higher than the previous day, with its price at 201.85, reflecting an increase of 3.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 01:35 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 201.75 and 199.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 199.65 and selling near hourly resistance 201.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1201.73Support 1199.88
Resistance 2202.42Support 2198.72
Resistance 3203.58Support 3198.03
18 Mar 2025, 01:14 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.55%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today recorded a low of 196.10 and a high of 201.85. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, reflecting a potential interest in the stock within the trading day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:51 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 23.57% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 23.57% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 199.55, reflecting an increase of 2.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 200.9 and 198.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 198.95 and selling near hourly resistance 200.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1201.75Support 1199.65
Resistance 2202.85Support 2198.65
Resistance 3203.85Support 3197.55
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:17 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹201, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 197.33 & second resistance of 199.37 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 201.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 201.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 20.85% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 20.85% greater than the previous day, with its price standing at 200.25, reflecting an increase of 2.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 200.35 & a low of 198.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 199.43 and 200.17, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.9Support 1198.95
Resistance 2201.6Support 2197.7
Resistance 3202.85Support 3197.0
18 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹200.35, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 197.33 & second resistance of 199.37 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 201.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 201.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.49% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 13.49% higher compared to yesterday, while its price has increased by 1.97% to 199.15. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a continued downward movement in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 199.2 & a low of 197.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.43Support 1197.73
Resistance 2200.17Support 2196.77
Resistance 3201.13Support 3196.03
18 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹198.20, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 197.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 199.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 199.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.25%, currently trading at 197.75. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has declined by 9.84%, also standing at 197.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.77%
3 Months-13.01%
6 Months-27.48%
YTD-14.81%
1 Year-9.84%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.33Support 1193.13
Resistance 2199.37Support 2190.97
Resistance 3201.53Support 3188.93
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13042 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹193.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 197.20 & 193 yesterday to end at 195.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

