Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at 203.90, up 4.40% from yesterday's 195.30

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹194.45 and closed lower at ₹193.35. The stock reached a high of ₹197.20 and a low of ₹193, with a trading volume of 387,857 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹68,004.70 crore. Over the past year, BHEL has seen a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a low of ₹176.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals has a 6.37% MF holding & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.82% in to 6.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.48% in to 7.98% in quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals has a ROE of 1.16% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 0.84% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 9.00% respectively.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 8.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 4.40% today, reaching ₹203.90, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|54.98
|0.52
|0.95
|86.04
|35.8
|75034.39
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|203.9
|8.6
|4.4
|335.4
|176.0
|70999.27
|Voltas
|1468.05
|9.15
|0.63
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48575.53
|Blue Star
|2157.85
|144.05
|7.15
|2419.95
|1222.0
|44368.59
|Thermax
|3283.45
|43.5
|1.34
|5835.0
|2949.45
|39124.38
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of ₹196.10 and a high of ₹204.50. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹8.40, reflecting the stock's volatility within the trading session. Investors may find these levels significant for potential buying or selling decisions.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed the day at ₹203.90 - a 4.4% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 207.1 , 210.0 , 215.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 198.7 , 193.2 , 190.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 69.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹203.90, reflecting a rise of 4.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹203.50 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹201.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|193.94
|10 Days
|192.09
|20 Days
|193.02
|50 Days
|201.44
|100 Days
|220.12
|300 Days
|256.33
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 48.63% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹203, reflecting an increase of 3.94%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 202.5 & a low of 200.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 201.73 and 202.42, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.95
|Support 1
|201.2
|Resistance 2
|203.6
|Support 2
|200.1
|Resistance 3
|204.7
|Support 3
|199.45
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹202 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹201.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 43.72% higher than the previous day, with its price at ₹201.85, reflecting an increase of 3.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 201.75 and 199.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 199.65 and selling near hourly resistance 201.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.73
|Support 1
|199.88
|Resistance 2
|202.42
|Support 2
|198.72
|Resistance 3
|203.58
|Support 3
|198.03
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today recorded a low of ₹196.10 and a high of ₹201.85. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, reflecting a potential interest in the stock within the trading day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 23.57% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹199.55, reflecting an increase of 2.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 200.9 and 198.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 198.95 and selling near hourly resistance 200.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.75
|Support 1
|199.65
|Resistance 2
|202.85
|Support 2
|198.65
|Resistance 3
|203.85
|Support 3
|197.55
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|193.94
|10 Days
|192.09
|20 Days
|193.02
|50 Days
|201.44
|100 Days
|220.12
|300 Days
|256.33
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹197.33 & second resistance of ₹199.37 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹201.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹201.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 20.85% greater than the previous day, with its price standing at ₹200.25, reflecting an increase of 2.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 200.35 & a low of 198.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 199.43 and 200.17, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.9
|Support 1
|198.95
|Resistance 2
|201.6
|Support 2
|197.7
|Resistance 3
|202.85
|Support 3
|197.0
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹197.33 & second resistance of ₹199.37 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹201.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹201.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 2.38%, reaching ₹199.95, mirroring the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|54.95
|0.49
|0.9
|86.04
|35.8
|74993.45
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|199.95
|4.65
|2.38
|335.4
|176.0
|69623.86
|Voltas
|1466.0
|7.1
|0.49
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48507.7
|Blue Star
|2127.1
|113.3
|5.63
|2419.95
|1222.0
|43736.32
|Thermax
|3278.0
|38.05
|1.17
|5835.0
|2949.45
|39059.44
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 13.49% higher compared to yesterday, while its price has increased by 1.97% to ₹199.15. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a continued downward movement in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 199.2 & a low of 197.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.43
|Support 1
|197.73
|Resistance 2
|200.17
|Support 2
|196.77
|Resistance 3
|201.13
|Support 3
|196.03
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 1.61% today, reaching ₹198.45, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.83%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|55.03
|0.57
|1.05
|86.04
|35.8
|75102.63
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|198.45
|3.15
|1.61
|335.4
|176.0
|69101.55
|Voltas
|1471.45
|12.55
|0.86
|1946.2
|1032.8
|48688.03
|Blue Star
|2105.2
|91.4
|4.54
|2419.95
|1222.0
|43286.03
|Thermax
|3271.9
|31.95
|0.99
|5835.0
|2949.45
|38986.75
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of ₹197.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹199.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹199.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.25%, currently trading at ₹197.75. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has declined by 9.84%, also standing at ₹197.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|3 Months
|-13.01%
|6 Months
|-27.48%
|YTD
|-14.81%
|1 Year
|-9.84%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.33
|Support 1
|193.13
|Resistance 2
|199.37
|Support 2
|190.97
|Resistance 3
|201.53
|Support 3
|188.93
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 387 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.20 & ₹193 yesterday to end at ₹195.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.