Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹ 203.90, up 4.40% from yesterday's ₹ 195.30

12 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 4.40 %. The stock closed at 195.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.90 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.