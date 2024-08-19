Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹293.4 and closed at ₹290. The stock reached a high of ₹297.5 and a low of ₹289.3, with a market capitalization of ₹103,208.36 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹335.4 and ₹97.4, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 728,910 shares.
19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
