Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 239.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 242.8 and closed slightly lower at 242.35. The stock experienced a high of 243.6 and a low of 237.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of 84,387.81 crore, BHEL's stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 335.4 and above its 52-week low of 166. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 551,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32:55 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹234.55, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹239.9

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of 237.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 234.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of 234.32 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 3.38%, currently trading at 231.80. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 29.82%, reaching 231.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.46%
3 Months-6.47%
6 Months-19.26%
YTD23.92%
1 Year29.82%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1242.93Support 1237.03
Resistance 2246.12Support 2234.32
Resistance 3248.83Support 3231.13
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:38 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 6.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell5667
    Strong Sell4444
19 Dec 2024, 08:20:46 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11117 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 551 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹242.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 243.6 & 237.7 yesterday to end at 239.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

