Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Sees Decline in Trading Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹242.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹242.35. The stock experienced a high of ₹243.6 and a low of ₹237.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹84,387.81 crore, BHEL's stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹335.4 and above its 52-week low of ₹166. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 551,944 shares.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹234.55, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹239.9
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of ₹237.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹234.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹234.32 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 3.38%, currently trading at ₹231.80. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 29.82%, reaching ₹231.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|-6.47%
|6 Months
|-19.26%
|YTD
|23.92%
|1 Year
|29.82%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|242.93
|Support 1
|237.03
|Resistance 2
|246.12
|Support 2
|234.32
|Resistance 3
|248.83
|Support 3
|231.13
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹224.0, 6.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11117 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 551 k.
