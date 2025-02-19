Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -3.59 %. The stock closed at 193.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.50 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 193.95 and closed slightly lower at 193.45. The stock reached a high of 194.55 and a low of 183.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 64,970.28 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 335.40 and a 52-week low of 185.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 903,778 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16845 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 903 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹193.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 194.55 & 183.60 yesterday to end at 186.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

