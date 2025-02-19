Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹193.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹193.45. The stock reached a high of ₹194.55 and a low of ₹183.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,970.28 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a 52-week low of ₹185.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 903,778 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 903 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹194.55 & ₹183.60 yesterday to end at ₹186.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend