Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹319.95. The high for the day was ₹319.95, while the low was ₹306.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,439.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹335.4 and ₹92.1 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 1,234,565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 37.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1234 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹319.95 & ₹306.3 yesterday to end at ₹308.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.