Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹308, closed at ₹305.65 with a high of ₹310.75 and a low of ₹303.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹106359.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹322.35 and a low of ₹83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1297501 shares traded.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals dropped by 1.16% today to reach ₹301.9, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Voltas are declining, whereas Aia Engineering is experiencing an upward trend among its peers. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|301.9
|-3.55
|-1.16
|322.35
|83.3
|105123.49
|Suzlon Energy
|49.3
|-0.65
|-1.3
|52.19
|13.28
|67110.55
|Thermax
|5093.95
|-159.35
|-3.03
|5697.95
|2193.1
|57368.45
|Voltas
|1525.5
|-10.1
|-0.66
|1550.0
|745.0
|50476.47
|Aia Engineering
|4137.9
|19.5
|0.47
|4624.5
|3101.95
|39028.88
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.78%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹298.95, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹305.45
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of ₹302.17 & second support of ₹299.13 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹294.92. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹294.92 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.07% and is currently trading at ₹305.25. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have increased by 249.86% to ₹305.25, while the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.44%
|3 Months
|30.11%
|6 Months
|65.41%
|YTD
|57.89%
|1 Year
|249.86%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.42
|Support 1
|302.17
|Resistance 2
|313.63
|Support 2
|299.13
|Resistance 3
|316.67
|Support 3
|294.92
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹135.0, 55.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37619 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1297 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹305.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.75 & ₹303.5 yesterday to end at ₹305.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend