Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Slides in Today's Trading

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 305.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 308, closed at 305.65 with a high of 310.75 and a low of 303.5. The market capitalization stood at 106359.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 322.35 and a low of 83.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1297501 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:51:26 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Bharat Heavy Electricals dropped by 1.16% today to reach 301.9, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Voltas are declining, whereas Aia Engineering is experiencing an upward trend among its peers. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals301.9-3.55-1.16322.3583.3105123.49
Suzlon Energy49.3-0.65-1.352.1913.2867110.55
Thermax5093.95-159.35-3.035697.952193.157368.45
Voltas1525.5-10.1-0.661550.0745.050476.47
Aia Engineering4137.919.50.474624.53101.9539028.88
19 Jun 2024, 09:42:59 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.78%; Futures open interest increased by 0.26%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharat Heavy Electricals indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹298.95, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹305.45

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has broken the first support of 302.17 & second support of 299.13 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 294.92. If the stock price breaks the final support of 294.92 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17:14 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by -0.07% and is currently trading at 305.25. Over the past year, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares have increased by 249.86% to 305.25, while the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.44%
3 Months30.11%
6 Months65.41%
YTD57.89%
1 Year249.86%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.42Support 1302.17
Resistance 2313.63Support 2299.13
Resistance 3316.67Support 3294.92
19 Jun 2024, 08:35:30 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 135.0, 55.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell6666
19 Jun 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37619 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1297 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:10 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹305.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310.75 & 303.5 yesterday to end at 305.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

