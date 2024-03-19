Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 216.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹216.95 and closed at ₹216.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹226.8 and the low was ₹213.5. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹78,067.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.9 and the low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,228,510 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03:53 AM IST
