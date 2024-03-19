Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹216.95 and closed at ₹216.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹226.8 and the low was ₹213.5. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹78,067.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹271.9 and the low is ₹67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,228,510 shares traded.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
