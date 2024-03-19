Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 216.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Stock Price Today

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 216.95 and closed at 216.7. The stock's high for the day was 226.8 and the low was 213.5. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 78,067.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 271.9 and the low is 67.63. The BSE volume for BHEL was 1,228,510 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

