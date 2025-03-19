Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹206, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹197.15 and closed at ₹195.30. The stock reached a high of ₹204.50 and a low of ₹196.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹70,999.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹335.40 and a 52-week low of ₹176. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 510,370 shares for the day.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Shareholding information
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals has a 6.37% MF holding & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.82% in to 6.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.48% in to 7.98% in quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bharat Heavy Electricals has a ROE of 1.16% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 0.84% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 9.00% respectively.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 1.03% today, reaching ₹206, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|57.78
|2.8
|5.09
|86.04
|35.8
|78855.71
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|206.0
|2.1
|1.03
|335.4
|176.0
|71730.51
|Voltas
|1494.2
|26.15
|1.78
|1946.2
|1032.8
|49440.79
|Blue Star
|2215.1
|57.25
|2.65
|2419.95
|1222.0
|45545.73
|Thermax
|3376.8
|100.8
|3.08
|5835.0
|2949.45
|40236.7
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock experienced a low of ₹204.30 and reached a high of ₹207.80 today. This range reflects the stock's fluctuations, indicating a potential interest in the shares within this trading session. Investors may want to monitor these levels for future movements.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.33%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹206, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹203.90
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed the day at ₹206 - a 1.03% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 206.73 , 209.02 , 210.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 203.23 , 202.02 , 199.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.83% lower than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals is down by 20.83% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹206, reflecting a decline of 1.03%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. If prices are rising alongside increasing volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if prices are falling with high volume, it may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.20, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹203.90
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹206.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.7 and ₹207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -13.75% lower than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 13.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹206.60, reflecting a drop of 1.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 207.7 and 206.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 206.2 and selling near hourly resistance 207.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.2
|Support 1
|205.8
|Resistance 2
|207.9
|Support 2
|205.1
|Resistance 3
|208.6
|Support 3
|204.4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.30, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹203.90
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹206.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.7 and ₹207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.99% lower than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 1.99% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹206.60, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 207.2 and 205.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 205.5 and selling near hourly resistance 207.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.7
|Support 1
|206.2
|Resistance 2
|208.5
|Support 2
|205.5
|Resistance 3
|209.2
|Support 3
|204.7
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.57%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today recorded a low of ₹204.55 and reached a high of ₹207.80. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹3.25, reflecting the stock's volatility for the day. Investors may monitor these levels for potential buying or selling opportunities.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.20% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of midnight, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 5.20% greater than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹207.15, reflecting an increase of 1.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price change accompanied by elevated volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 206.9 & a low of 205.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.2
|Support 1
|205.5
|Resistance 2
|207.9
|Support 2
|204.5
|Resistance 3
|208.9
|Support 3
|203.8
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.05, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹203.90
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹206.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.7 and ₹207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.44% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 17.44% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹206, reflecting a rise of 1.03%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 206.22 and 204.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 204.77 and selling near hourly resistance 206.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.77
|Support 1
|204.97
|Resistance 2
|206.18
|Support 2
|204.58
|Resistance 3
|206.57
|Support 3
|204.17
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹205.10, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹203.90
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹205.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.7 and ₹207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 42.16% higher than yesterday
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 42.16% greater than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹205.50, reflecting an increase of 0.78%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 206.0 & a low of 204.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.22
|Support 1
|204.77
|Resistance 2
|206.83
|Support 2
|203.93
|Resistance 3
|207.67
|Support 3
|203.32
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹205.60, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹203.90
Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at ₹205.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.7 and ₹207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.52%, currently trading at ₹207.00. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 9.10%, also priced at ₹207.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.13%
|3 Months
|-9.86%
|6 Months
|-23.02%
|YTD
|-11.12%
|1 Year
|-9.1%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.1
|Support 1
|198.7
|Resistance 2
|210.0
|Support 2
|193.2
|Resistance 3
|215.5
|Support 3
|190.3
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12991 k
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 510 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹195.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹204.50 & ₹196.10 yesterday to end at ₹203.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.