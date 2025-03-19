Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at 206, up 1.03% from yesterday's 203.90

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 203.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 197.15 and closed at 195.30. The stock reached a high of 204.50 and a low of 196.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 70,999.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 335.40 and a 52-week low of 176. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 510,370 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals has a 6.37% MF holding & 7.98% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 5.82% in to 6.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.48% in to 7.98% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bharat Heavy Electricals has a ROE of 1.16% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 0.84% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 9.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:32 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4443
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
19 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 1.03% today, reaching 206, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star, and Thermax are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.782.85.0986.0435.878855.71
Bharat Heavy Electricals206.02.11.03335.4176.071730.51
Voltas1494.226.151.781946.21032.849440.79
Blue Star2215.157.252.652419.951222.045545.73
Thermax3376.8100.83.085835.02949.4540236.7
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock experienced a low of 204.30 and reached a high of 207.80 today. This range reflects the stock's fluctuations, indicating a potential interest in the shares within this trading session. Investors may want to monitor these levels for future movements.

19 Mar 2025, 04:31 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.33%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹206, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed the day at 206 - a 1.03% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 206.73 , 209.02 , 210.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 203.23 , 202.02 , 199.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.83% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals is down by 20.83% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 206, reflecting a decline of 1.03%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. If prices are rising alongside increasing volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if prices are falling with high volume, it may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.20, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 206.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.7 and 207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days193.94
10 Days192.09
20 Days193.02
50 Days201.44
100 Days220.12
300 Days256.33
19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -13.75% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 13.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 206.60, reflecting a drop of 1.32%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 207.7 and 206.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 206.2 and selling near hourly resistance 207.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.2Support 1205.8
Resistance 2207.9Support 2205.1
Resistance 3208.6Support 3204.4
19 Mar 2025, 02:04 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.30, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 206.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.7 and 207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.99% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 1.99% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 206.60, reflecting a decrease of 1.32%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 207.2 and 205.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 205.5 and selling near hourly resistance 207.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.7Support 1206.2
Resistance 2208.5Support 2205.5
Resistance 3209.2Support 3204.7
19 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.57%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals stock today recorded a low of 204.55 and reached a high of 207.80. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 3.25, reflecting the stock's volatility for the day. Investors may monitor these levels for potential buying or selling opportunities.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.20% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of midnight, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 5.20% greater than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 207.15, reflecting an increase of 1.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price change accompanied by elevated volume could signal further price declines.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 206.9 & a low of 205.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.2Support 1205.5
Resistance 2207.9Support 2204.5
Resistance 3208.9Support 3203.8
19 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days193.94
10 Days192.09
20 Days193.02
50 Days201.44
100 Days220.12
300 Days256.33
19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.05, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 206.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.7 and 207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.44% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 17.44% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 206, reflecting a rise of 1.03%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal further downward movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 206.22 and 204.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 204.77 and selling near hourly resistance 206.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.77Support 1204.97
Resistance 2206.18Support 2204.58
Resistance 3206.57Support 3204.17
19 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹205.10, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 205.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.7 and 207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 42.16% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 42.16% greater than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 205.50, reflecting an increase of 0.78%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 206.0 & a low of 204.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.22Support 1204.77
Resistance 2206.83Support 2203.93
Resistance 3207.67Support 3203.32
19 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹205.60, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹203.90

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 205.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.7 and 207.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 207.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.52%, currently trading at 207.00. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 9.10%, also priced at 207.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.13%
3 Months-9.86%
6 Months-23.02%
YTD-11.12%
1 Year-9.1%
19 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.1Support 1198.7
Resistance 2210.0Support 2193.2
Resistance 3215.5Support 3190.3
19 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12991 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 510 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹195.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 204.50 & 196.10 yesterday to end at 203.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.