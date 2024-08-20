Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹297.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹296.4. The stock reached a high of ₹299.55 and a low of ₹293.45, with a market capitalization of ₹102,268.20 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹335.4 and ₹97.4, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 434,897 shares for the company.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹192.0, 34.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 434 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.55 & ₹293.45 yesterday to end at ₹293.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.