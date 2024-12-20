Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 239.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 231.8 and closed at 239.9, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 242.9 and a low of 231.8 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stood at approximately 83,517.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has fluctuated, with a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 166. The BSE volume recorded was 689,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 224.0, 7.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3331
    Hold2223
    Sell5667
    Strong Sell4444
20 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10899 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹239.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 242.9 & 231.8 yesterday to end at 242.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.