Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 4.61 %. The stock closed at 186.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 184.90 and closed at 186.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 195.60 and a low of 183.30 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at 67,966.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 335.40, while the 52-week low is 183.60. A total of 768,800 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 13.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4444
20 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17142 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹186.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 195.60 & 183.30 yesterday to end at 195.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

