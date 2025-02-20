Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹184.90 and closed at ₹186.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹195.60 and a low of ₹183.30 during the day. BHEL's market capitalization stands at ₹67,966.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹335.40, while the 52-week low is ₹183.60. A total of 768,800 shares were traded on the BSE.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹221.0, 13.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹72.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹425.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 768 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.60 & ₹183.30 yesterday to end at ₹195.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend