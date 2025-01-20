Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 210.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at 210.6, maintaining a steady price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 214.5 and a low of 208.05, with a trading volume of 708,467 shares on the BSE. BHEL's market capitalization stood at 74,544.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 335.4 and a low of 191.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at 213.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 0.91%, reaching 213.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.69%
3 Months-10.6%
6 Months-27.21%
YTD-6.68%
1 Year0.91%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1216.55Support 1210.03
Resistance 2218.79Support 2205.75
Resistance 3223.07Support 3203.51
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14085 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 708 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹210.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 214.5 & 208.05 yesterday to end at 213.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

