Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened and closed at ₹210.6, maintaining a steady price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹214.5 and a low of ₹208.05, with a trading volume of 708,467 shares on the BSE. BHEL's market capitalization stood at ₹74,544.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹191.8.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹213.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 0.91%, reaching ₹213.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.69%
|3 Months
|-10.6%
|6 Months
|-27.21%
|YTD
|-6.68%
|1 Year
|0.91%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|216.55
|Support 1
|210.03
|Resistance 2
|218.79
|Support 2
|205.75
|Resistance 3
|223.07
|Support 3
|203.51
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 708 k.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.5 & ₹208.05 yesterday to end at ₹213.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.