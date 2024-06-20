Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock opened at ₹307.8 and closed at ₹305.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹307.8, and the low was ₹296.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,417.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹322.35 and ₹83.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 957,314 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹305.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹307.8 & ₹296.15 yesterday to end at ₹305.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend