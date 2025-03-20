Explore
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at 206.45, up 0.22% from yesterday's 206
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹206.45, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹206

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 206 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Heavy Electricals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights Premium
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 205.60 and closed at 203.90. The stock reached a high of 207.80 and a low of 204.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 71,730.51 crore, BHEL's shares traded at a volume of 681,782 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's 52-week high stands at 335.40, while the 52-week low is 176.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:30:00 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 221.0, 7.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 72.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 425.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4443
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4444
20 Mar 2025, 06:00:11 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price increased by 0.22%, reaching 206.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Voltas and Blue Star are experiencing declines, Suzlon Energy and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy58.380.61.0486.0435.879674.57
Bharat Heavy Electricals206.450.450.22335.4176.071887.2
Voltas1470.0-24.45-1.641946.21032.848640.05
Blue Star2210.9-4.2-0.192419.951222.045459.37
Thermax3513.7129.753.835835.02949.4541867.95
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:44 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of 202.45 and reached a high of 207.90. This range indicates a fluctuation of 5.45, reflecting moderate trading activity within the session. Investors may find this price movement significant for short-term trading strategies.

20 Mar 2025, 04:31:36 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.81%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51:28 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -18.18% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 18.18% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 206.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.22%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price paired with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:38 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed today at ₹206.45, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price closed the day at 206.45 - a 0.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 208.52 , 210.93 , 213.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 203.07 , 200.03 , 197.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30:32 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:11:43 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.65, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 206.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 203.23 and 206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:48 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days193.66
10 Days193.73
20 Days192.70
50 Days200.69
100 Days219.59
300 Days255.72
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:49:39 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -17.47% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has seen a trading volume that is 17.47% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 206.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price paired with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36:13 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 206.6 & a low of 205.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 206.52 and 207.18, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.67Support 1205.67
Resistance 2207.13Support 2205.13
Resistance 3207.67Support 3204.67
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:05 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:06:59 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹206.50, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 206.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 203.23 and 206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:51:02 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -22.30% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 22.30% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 206.20, reflecting a slight drop of 0.10%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:45 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 205.98 and 205.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 205.18 and selling near hourly resistance 205.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.52Support 1205.12
Resistance 2207.18Support 2204.38
Resistance 3207.92Support 3203.72
20 Mar 2025, 01:10:00 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.31%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:02:10 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' stock today recorded a low of 202.45 and a high of 207.40. This range indicates a moderate trading session, reflecting investor interest and potential volatility in the stock's performance throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:50:34 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.52% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has decreased by 11.52% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 206.10, reflecting a slight drop of 0.05%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36:12 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 205.97 and 204.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 204.47 and selling near hourly resistance 205.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.98Support 1205.18
Resistance 2206.32Support 2204.72
Resistance 3206.78Support 3204.38
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:13 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Heavy Electricals share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days193.66
10 Days193.73
20 Days192.70
50 Days200.69
100 Days219.59
300 Days255.72
20 Mar 2025, 12:12:19 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹205.35, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 205.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 203.23 and 206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:49:37 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.15% higher than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bharat Heavy Electricals has increased by 1.15% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 205.10, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:09 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 207.48 and 202.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 202.78 and selling near hourly resistance 207.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.97Support 1204.47
Resistance 2206.83Support 2203.83
Resistance 3207.47Support 3202.97
20 Mar 2025, 11:23:00 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹205.50, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price is at 205.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 203.23 and 206.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 203.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 206.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:11:18 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price declined by 0.32% today, trading at 205.35, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Voltas and Blue Star are experiencing losses, whereas Suzlon Energy and Thermax are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.810.030.0586.0435.878896.65
Bharat Heavy Electricals205.35-0.65-0.32335.4176.071504.17
Voltas1479.0-15.45-1.031946.21032.848937.85
Blue Star2195.5-19.6-0.882419.951222.045142.73
Thermax3410.0526.10.775835.02949.4540632.9
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:37 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:48:51 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.97% lower than yesterday

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharat Heavy Electricals has experienced a trading volume that is 11.97% lower compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 205.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.34%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further downturn in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:46 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals touched a high of 207.15 & a low of 202.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.48Support 1202.78
Resistance 2209.67Support 2200.27
Resistance 3212.18Support 3198.08
20 Mar 2025, 10:12:08 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:56:52 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Today, Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price decreased by 0.68%, reaching 204.60, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Voltas, and Blue Star experienced declines, whereas Thermax saw an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded decreases of 0.61% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy57.5-0.28-0.4886.0435.878473.58
Bharat Heavy Electricals204.6-1.4-0.68335.4176.071243.02
Voltas1483.25-11.2-0.751946.21032.849078.48
Blue Star2211.35-3.75-0.172419.951222.045468.63
Thermax3460.3576.42.265835.02949.4541232.25
20 Mar 2025, 09:41:36 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharat Heavy Electricals suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:31:32 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals trading at ₹207, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹206

Bharat Heavy Electricals Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Heavy Electricals has surpassed the first resistance of 206.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 209.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 209.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:19:50 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals' share price has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at 207.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bharat Heavy Electricals shares has decreased by 5.99%, also standing at 207.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.96%
3 Months-8.86%
6 Months-22.47%
YTD-10.34%
1 Year-5.99%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Heavy Electricals on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.73Support 1203.23
Resistance 2209.02Support 2202.02
Resistance 3210.23Support 3199.73
20 Mar 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12723 k

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 681 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01:40 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Heavy Electricals closed at ₹203.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 207.80 & 204.30 yesterday to end at 206. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

